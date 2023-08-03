TD Securities Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday.
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.
