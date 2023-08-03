TD Securities Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$23.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AETUF

ARC Resources Price Performance

ARC Resources stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 35.50%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.