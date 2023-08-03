Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $22.01

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $20.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 141,213 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TARS. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. William Blair began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $943,266.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,585,385.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,266.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,643 shares of company stock worth $2,981,881. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

