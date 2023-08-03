Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $191.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.54.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.35. The company had a trading volume of 539,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.