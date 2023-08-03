Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,077,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 756.1% in the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 116,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 102,825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $336,790.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,120,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,671,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Talos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TALO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.22. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

