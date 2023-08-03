Talanx (ETR:TLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.00

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €56.00 ($61.54) and last traded at €55.60 ($61.10), with a volume of 194319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €55.95 ($61.48).

Talanx Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.47.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

