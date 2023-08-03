Takkt (ETR:TTK) Shares Down 2%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €12.72 ($13.98) and last traded at €12.80 ($14.07). 18,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.06 ($14.35).

Takkt Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.93 and its 200 day moving average is €14.17. The company has a market cap of $833.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.13.

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

