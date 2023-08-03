T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.9% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after buying an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.2 %

TROW stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.07. 552,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,717. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

