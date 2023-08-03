T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.45% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. Affinia Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 411,110 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 546.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 365,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 308,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,684,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,984,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

TDVG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.81. 144,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

