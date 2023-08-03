Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock.
SYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.91.
Sysco Trading Down 1.8 %
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 148.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
