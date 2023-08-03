Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,295 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $26,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $440.12. 181,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,471. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

