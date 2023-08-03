Symbol (XYM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $353,330.88

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $166.57 million and $353,330.88 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,237,200,508 coins and its circulating supply is 5,800,533,024 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

