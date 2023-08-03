Superdry (LON:SDRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.10

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.10 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 74.30 ($0.95), with a volume of 59954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.96).

Superdry Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The company has a market cap of £73.53 million, a P/E ratio of 931.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Superdry alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton purchased 1,929,874 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,524,600.46 ($1,957,376.38). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,279,875 shares of company stock worth $180,110,125. Corporate insiders own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About Superdry

Superdry plc design, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.