Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $20.05. Sunrun shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 4,635,350 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 16.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 313.19 and a beta of 2.28.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

