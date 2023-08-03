Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $44,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 311,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $44,713.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 311,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.89. 17,958,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

