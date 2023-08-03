SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Down to $9.82

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.23. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 112,602 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $762.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,482,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 904,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,722,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,389,000 after buying an additional 784,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 556,928 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

