Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Stock Down 1.7 %

SYK stock opened at $274.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.49 and its 200 day moving average is $280.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

