Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $71.44 million and $1.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,835.30 or 0.06288301 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,819,461 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

