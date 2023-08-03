STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.94 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, STP has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $86.94 million and $8.00 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.68 or 1.00086765 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04534178 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,591,860.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

