Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Up to $20.59

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $24.21. Stoneridge shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 13,614 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stoneridge

Stoneridge Trading Up 12.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $637.96 million, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $266.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.13 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stoneridge by 68.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.