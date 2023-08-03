StockNews.com Upgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTB. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $137.54. 108,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,020. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

