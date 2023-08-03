StockNews.com Upgrades MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to “Buy”

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $182.22. 285,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.64. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $185.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

