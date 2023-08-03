StockNews.com Lowers Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 1,012,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $583.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 715,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

