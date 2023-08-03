StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPPI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPPI stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

