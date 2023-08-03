StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.69. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $46,764.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,133 shares of company stock worth $111,888. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

