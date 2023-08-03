Stifel Nicolaus Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $65.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.11.

MNST stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

