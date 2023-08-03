Steward Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

AXP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.20. 670,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.