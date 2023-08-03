Steward Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $113.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

