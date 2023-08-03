Steward Financial Group LLC Has $17.81 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 5.9% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 49,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,021. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

