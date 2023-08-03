Steward Financial Group LLC Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 597,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 169,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 125.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,010,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $209,813,000 after purchasing an additional 563,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,602,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,912,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $806.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.91.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.