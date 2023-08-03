Steward Financial Group LLC Buys 18 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $51.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $783.20. 596,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.22 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $737.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.66 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

