Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

