Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 273,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,796. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

