Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Steven Madden Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 273,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,796. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

