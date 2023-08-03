STERIS (NYSE:STE) PT Raised to $258.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $254.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STE. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

STERIS stock opened at $227.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

