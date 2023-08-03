STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $225.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

NYSE:STE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.15. 180,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.69.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 7.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 19.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 79.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 18,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 57.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

