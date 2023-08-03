Stephens Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $560.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stephens from $555.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. SVB Securities cut their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.17.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $486.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,708. Humana has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,907,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

