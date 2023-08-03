Stephens Boosts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $147.80. The stock had a trading volume of 161,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

