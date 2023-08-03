Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Stelmine Canada Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
