Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.54.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.56. 3,018,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.