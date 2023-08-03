Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 496,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,071. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

