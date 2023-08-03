Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $104.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.