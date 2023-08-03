Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,926,000 after buying an additional 5,384,051 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,059,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,807,000 after acquiring an additional 141,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.14. 1,301,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.