Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SMP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 199,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,240. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $793.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

