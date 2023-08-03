Stairway Partners LLC Has $37.98 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $37,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,280,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,376,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

