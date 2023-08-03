Stairway Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 470,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 250,948 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 330,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.11. 7,353,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,664. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

