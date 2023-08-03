SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $25.69. 320,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.56. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $39.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,418 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $70,871.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

