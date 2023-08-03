Spire (NYSE:SR) & GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Head to Head Analysis

GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) and Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GAIL (India) and Spire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAIL (India) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Spire 1 7 0 0 1.88

Spire has a consensus target price of $69.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Spire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spire is more favorable than GAIL (India).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.4% of GAIL (India) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Spire shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GAIL (India) and Spire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A $226.38 0.04 Spire $2.20 billion 1.47 $220.80 million $4.69 13.07

Spire has higher revenue and earnings than GAIL (India). GAIL (India) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GAIL (India) and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A Spire 9.69% 9.75% 2.55%

Dividends

GAIL (India) pays an annual dividend of $60.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 758.9%. Spire pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. GAIL (India) pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spire pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spire has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. GAIL (India) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Spire beats GAIL (India) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors. It also markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane, pentane, naphtha, mixed fuel oil, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and manufactures petrochemicals, such as high-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene under the brand names of G-Lex and G-Lene. In addition, the company generates wind and solar power. Further, the company engages in the chartering of LNG vessels. The company owns and operates approximately 14,500 km of natural gas pipeline. Additionally, the company operates 5 gas processing plants, 2 petrochemicals plants, 10 LPG pumping/receiving stations, and 8 natural gas compressor stations. GAIL (India) Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Spire

Spire Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

