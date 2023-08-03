Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Spire has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Spire has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Spire Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 147,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 159.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

