Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Several research firms recently commented on SPPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.03 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 245,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

