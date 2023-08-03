SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 11,532 shares.The stock last traded at $110.96 and had previously closed at $111.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. The company has a market cap of $561.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.